Multiple fire crews tackling building blaze in Norfolk town

Firefighters are battling a building fire in a Norfolk town.

Up to five fire engines were called to High Road, Gorleston, just after 9pm on Friday (July 15) following reports of a blaze.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire is believed to be in a "derelict building".

He said: "There are currently a number of crews at the scene and the building is well alight at this time.

"No one is thought to be injured."

Crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Martham and one each from Lowestoft North and South were called to the scene, while an aerial ladder platform from Earlham also attended.