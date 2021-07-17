News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three Norfolk crews called to residential fire overnight

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 7:30 AM July 17, 2021   
Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Three fire crews were called out to a residential fire in Great Yarmouth in the early hours of Saturday, July 17. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Several firefighters were called to a residential building fire in Great Yarmouth overnight.

Crews from Great Yarmouth, Acle and Sprowston were called to the blaze at a property in Townshend Road in the town just before 1.15am today (Saturday, July 17).

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus while using hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots and a fan was used to clear smoke from the premises.

Meanwhile shortly before 6am today, at 5.48am, firefighters from King's Lynn North helped a deer which had got stuck in railings in a gate at South Wootton.

They manually assisted the animal to help release it.

