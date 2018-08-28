Two crews rush to electrical fire in north Norfolk town

Station Road in Sheringham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Archant

Firefighters were called to an electrical blaze at a property in the early hours of the morning.

Two crews, from Cromer and Sheringham fire stations, went to put out the fire at a property in Station Road, Sheringham, just before 6am today (Friday, January 4).

The crews donned breathing masks and used hand extinguishers to put out the flames.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We were on the scene at 6.04am and the stop time was 6.42am.”

No-one is believed to have been injured in the fire.