Two crews rush to electrical fire in north Norfolk town
PUBLISHED: 11:50 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 04 January 2019
Archant
Firefighters were called to an electrical blaze at a property in the early hours of the morning.
Two crews, from Cromer and Sheringham fire stations, went to put out the fire at a property in Station Road, Sheringham, just before 6am today (Friday, January 4).
The crews donned breathing masks and used hand extinguishers to put out the flames.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We were on the scene at 6.04am and the stop time was 6.42am.”
No-one is believed to have been injured in the fire.
