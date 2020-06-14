Crews called out to two building fires in Norwich

Firefighters have been tackling a couple of building fires this evening.

A fire crew from Sprowston and another from Carrow attended reports of a building fire on Jolly Gardeners Court, off Heath Road in Norwich, at just after 9pm on Sunday, June 14.

This was a private property and was extinguished before the crews arrived.

Earlier this evening, at just after 7.40pm, fire appliances from Carrow and Sprowston attended a domestic building fire on Stanley Avenue, off Yarmouth Road in Norwich.

Again, the fire was extinguished before arrival.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

Meanwhile, at just before 5.50pm today (Sunday, June 14) appliances from King’s Lynn North and King’s Lynn South attended a road traffic collision on Winston Churchill Drive.

The scene was made safe and casualty care provided.

Also, at 4.30pm one appliance from Sprowston attended an automatic fire alarm activation on Sherwell Road, off Raymond Road in Hellesdon. This was a false alarm.