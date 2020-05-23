Search

Crews called out to a number of fires in the open across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 06:51 23 May 2020 | UPDATED: 06:51 23 May 2020

Crews have been called out to a number of fires in the open. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crews have been called out to a number of fires in the open. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire crews have been called out to a number of fires in the open across Norfolk.

One appliance from Dereham attended a fire in the open on Reed Lane, East Bilney at just before 11.15pm on Friday night (May 22).

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, shortly before 9.30pm on Friday, a crew from Carrow attended a fire in the open on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse.

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

And at just after 9.15pm yesterday (May 22), a crew from Kings Lynn attended a fire in the open on Gayton Road, Bawsey.

Crews used hose reel jets extinguish the fire.

Elsewhere, firefighters from Sprowston were called to a rubbish fire on Esdelle Street, Norwich, shortly before 2.20am today (Saturday, May 23).

Crews used hose reel jets and thermal image camera to extinguish the fire.

