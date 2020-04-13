Search

Advanced search

Four fire crews called to barn fire - but animals rescued without injury

PUBLISHED: 13:40 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 13 April 2020

Tunney's Lane in Bungay. Photo: Google

Tunney's Lane in Bungay. Photo: Google

Archant

Four crews were called out to a barn on fire in Ditchingham this morning - but all resident farm animals were rescued and unharmed.

Norfolk fire and rescue services received the call from an agricultural building in Tunneys Lane at around 8.30am, with crews from Beccles, Bungay, Harleston and Loddon in attendance.

You may also want to watch:

The fire service confirmed that both main and hose reel jets were used, supplemented by a hydrant to extinguish the flames.

Stock was returned to the station at 10.39am, meaning the incident took just over two hours to get under control.

As of 10.45am, there were still two crews on site working to “dampen down” the area.

Fire services confirmed that there were no injuries or fatalities, and that police and ambulance crews were not present at the scene.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Tributes paid to former nurse and ‘Mrs Cricket’ of Swaffham

L-R, Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

Most Read

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Tributes paid to former nurse and ‘Mrs Cricket’ of Swaffham

L-R, Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Lawyers are going to be busy’ - City rival on restarting, playing behind closed doors and contractual issues

Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium has not hosted football since the end of February due to the coronavirus shutdown Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

Section of NDR closed following concern for man’s safety

Police were called to the NDR near Norwich Airport following concerns for a man's safety Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Four fire crews called to barn fire - but animals rescued without injury

Tunney's Lane in Bungay. Photo: Google
Drive 24