Four fire crews called to barn fire - but animals rescued without injury

Tunney's Lane in Bungay. Photo: Google Archant

Four crews were called out to a barn on fire in Ditchingham this morning - but all resident farm animals were rescued and unharmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk fire and rescue services received the call from an agricultural building in Tunneys Lane at around 8.30am, with crews from Beccles, Bungay, Harleston and Loddon in attendance.

You may also want to watch:

The fire service confirmed that both main and hose reel jets were used, supplemented by a hydrant to extinguish the flames.

Stock was returned to the station at 10.39am, meaning the incident took just over two hours to get under control.

As of 10.45am, there were still two crews on site working to “dampen down” the area.

Fire services confirmed that there were no injuries or fatalities, and that police and ambulance crews were not present at the scene.