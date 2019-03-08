Crews attend two fires started deliberately in Hellesdon and Thetford

Firefighters have been called out to two deliberately started fires. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

Firefighters have been called to put out two blazes started by firebugs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One appliance from Hellesdon was called to a grass fire on Reepham Road, Hellesdon at just before 5.10pm on Sunday (June 23).

Crews used hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish the fire which had been deliberately ignited.

You may also want to watch:

Arsonists were also believed to be responsible for an earlier fire, at just after 5pm on Sunday (June 23).

One appliance from Thetford attended rubbish on fire on Elm Road.

Crews used hand appliances to extinguish the fire which had been deliberately ignited.

Meanwhile fire appliances from Carrow and Sprowston were called to Earlham Road in Norwich at 5.34pm today (Sunday, June 23) and investigated the smell of burning.

However this was found to be a false alarm caused by burnt food.