Crews attend two fires started deliberately in Hellesdon and Thetford
PUBLISHED: 18:21 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 23 June 2019
Firefighters have been called to put out two blazes started by firebugs.
One appliance from Hellesdon was called to a grass fire on Reepham Road, Hellesdon at just before 5.10pm on Sunday (June 23).
Crews used hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish the fire which had been deliberately ignited.
Arsonists were also believed to be responsible for an earlier fire, at just after 5pm on Sunday (June 23).
One appliance from Thetford attended rubbish on fire on Elm Road.
Crews used hand appliances to extinguish the fire which had been deliberately ignited.
Meanwhile fire appliances from Carrow and Sprowston were called to Earlham Road in Norwich at 5.34pm today (Sunday, June 23) and investigated the smell of burning.
However this was found to be a false alarm caused by burnt food.
