Fire crews called to blaze at private property in north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:04 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 08 January 2019

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Holt. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a private property in Holt today.

Crews from Holt and Sheringham attended from about 11.45am.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews were called to a fire in a property off Station Road. Crews used hose reel jets, breathing apparatus, thermal image camera and positive pressure ventilation to clear the smoke. No other emergency services were called.”

