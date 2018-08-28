Fire crews called to blaze at private property in north Norfolk

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Holt. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a private property in Holt today.

Crews from Holt and Sheringham attended from about 11.45am.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews were called to a fire in a property off Station Road. Crews used hose reel jets, breathing apparatus, thermal image camera and positive pressure ventilation to clear the smoke. No other emergency services were called.”