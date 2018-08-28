Fire crews arrive to find building blaze already out
PUBLISHED: 08:41 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:41 04 December 2018
Archant
Two fire engines rushed to the scene of a blaze in north Norfolk last night, but found the flames had been extinguished before they arrived.
The crews from Sheringham and Holt fire stations attended the incident at a building in Cromer Road, Holt, at around 9.25pm on Monday, December 3.
After finding the fire already out, they used positive pressure ventilation fans to disperse the smoke from the property.