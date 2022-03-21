News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Injured crewman rescued from vessel off Norfolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:52 PM March 21, 2022
Hunstanton lifeboat was called to help a kitesurfer in difficulty. Picture: RNLI

Hunstanton lifeboat was called to rescue an injured crewman aboard a fishery protection vessel off the west Norfolk coast - Credit: RNLI

Hunstanton lifeboat was called to rescue an injured crewman aboard a fishery protection vessel.

The RNLI volunteers launched on Friday, March 18, at 8pm after the Inshore Fisheries Conservation Authority's Three Counties contacted the coastguard and requested a medical evacuation.

The 'Spirit of West Norfolk' lifeboat was launched and proceeded to Seal Sand in the southern part of The Wash.

The crewman was transferred to the lifeboat and was taken back to Hunstanton boathouse where an ambulance was waiting to take the patient to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Hunstanton lifeboat help stricken catamaran off Lincolnshire coast

Hunstanton lifeboat volunteers assisted in towing a catamaran that had got into difficulty off the Lincolnshire coast - Credit: Hunstanton Lifeboat

Hunstanton lifeboat was again called into action on Sunday, March 20, to assist a catamaran that had got into difficulty.

The crew launched at 5.45am and headed to the coast off Boston, Lincolnshire.

They took over the tow of the catamaran, which had got into difficulty after damaging its rudder, from Skegness lifeboat.

West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

After some of the worst winter weather for many years, a good wash is needed to get all the salt and

Norfolk car washes investigated over 'serious breaches' of regulations

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A man has been charged in connection with supplying drugs in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich Live News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on outskirts of Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Coronavirus

Map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid cases

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating an assault in Norwich city centre after a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in city clubland

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon