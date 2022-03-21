Injured crewman rescued from vessel off Norfolk coast

Hunstanton lifeboat was called to rescue an injured crewman aboard a fishery protection vessel off the west Norfolk coast - Credit: RNLI

Hunstanton lifeboat was called to rescue an injured crewman aboard a fishery protection vessel.

The RNLI volunteers launched on Friday, March 18, at 8pm after the Inshore Fisheries Conservation Authority's Three Counties contacted the coastguard and requested a medical evacuation.

The 'Spirit of West Norfolk' lifeboat was launched and proceeded to Seal Sand in the southern part of The Wash.

The crewman was transferred to the lifeboat and was taken back to Hunstanton boathouse where an ambulance was waiting to take the patient to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Hunstanton lifeboat volunteers assisted in towing a catamaran that had got into difficulty off the Lincolnshire coast - Credit: Hunstanton Lifeboat

Hunstanton lifeboat was again called into action on Sunday, March 20, to assist a catamaran that had got into difficulty.

The crew launched at 5.45am and headed to the coast off Boston, Lincolnshire.

They took over the tow of the catamaran, which had got into difficulty after damaging its rudder, from Skegness lifeboat.