Crew called to fire in open at Trowse
PUBLISHED: 07:41 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:42 23 November 2018
Archant
Firefighters were called to a fire in the open at Trowse overnight.
One appliance from Carrow attended a fire in the open on Whitlingham Lane at just before 2.50am today (Friday, November 23).
Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish,
Meanwhile a fire appliance from Great Yarmouth was called to an alarm activation in Nelson Road North at just after midnight today.
However when firefighters arrived they discovered it was a false alarm.
It was the fourth false alarm attended by firefighters within the space of just a few hours.
It followed calls to an alarm activation at Windmill Court, Gaywood at 5.37pm yesterday, a call to a fire in the open at Beeston Regis at just before 5.20pm yesterday which was a false alarm caused by controlled burning.
There was also an alarm activation on New Road, North Runcton at 5.18pm yesterday which again turned out to be a false alarm.
Comments have been disabled on this article.