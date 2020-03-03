Search

Advanced search

Creative writing student remembered as 'lovely and selfless gentleman' by family

PUBLISHED: 15:23 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 03 March 2020

An inquest into the death of UEA student Theo Brennan-Hulme has started Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

An inquest into the death of UEA student Theo Brennan-Hulme has started Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A creative writing student who was found dead in his university flat has been remembered as "beautiful and bubbly" as an inquest into his death began.

Theo Brennan-Hulme was 21 when he was discovered dead in his room on the University of East Anglia campus in March 2019, where he was studying in his first year.

The inquest, which is scheduled to last three days, started at Norfolk Coroners' Court and his mother Esther Brennan paid a touching tribute to him.

A statement from Ms Brennan was read out by the family's solicitor Paul Clark at the hearing, which described Mr Brennan-Hulme's loves and passions - along with his troubles leading up to his death.

It told of how Mr Brennan-Hulme took pleasure from a big range of activities, including gymnastics, swimming, drawing, swimming, painting and comedy.

It read: "Theo was a character and you would remember him if you were lucky enough to get to know him. He was the kindest, most thoughtful, lovely and selfless gentleman you could meet."

The student had gained a place at the UEA through clearing, accepting it after rigorously researching the level of mental health support provided through student services.

The inquest heard how before going to university he had been diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome and was prone to anxiety attacks, which continued during his time at the UEA.

It also heard evidence from a number of his flat-mates, who were aware of his mental health troubles, which also saw him turn to drugs in the hope of lessening his struggles.

A statement from Jennifer Bull read out during the hearing said Mr Brennan-Hulme was one of her closest friends, describing their flat as being "more like a family".

In it she said how the 21-year-old had on occasions struggled to fight the urge to harm himself and how she had taken the measure to confiscate knives from the shared kitchen in the flat.

She added that he had sought support of a crisis management team at the UEA and that he was being referred to his GP.

He had travelled to study at the UEA having grown up in Newcastle-under-Lyme, near Stoke on Trent.

During the opening of his inquest last year, the medical cause of his death was given as hanging.

The inquest continues.

- Need to talk? Call the free Samaritans helpline on 116 123, 24 hours a day.

Most Read

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

‘What was the point?’ Victims of rogue builder will not get penny back

John Miller was found guilty of fraudulent trading after a trial at Norwich Crown Court last year, but he only has to pay back £1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Owner of bust holiday park banned from selling mansion

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man’s body found in boating lake at park

The lake at Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

FARKE: City boss on why he is taking no chances with Pukki and Tettey

Teemu Pukki netted a penalty in a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mystery of ‘gun’ on derelict pillbox finally solved

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

FA CUP LIVE: Zimmermann suffers injury setback whilst Pukki and Tettey major doubts for Spurs

Christoph Zimmermann has missed out recently with a muscular problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24