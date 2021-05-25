Seven of the best cream teas in Norfolk

Published: 6:00 AM May 25, 2021

Celebrate National Cream Tea Day with a cup of tea, scones and the trimmings. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Freshly brewed tea, scones fresh out of the oven and heaps of clotted cream and jam is coming soon in Norfolk as National Cream Day is around the corner.

Here are seven destinations to get your fill.

Heydon Village Tea Shop

Customers are invited to relax in their award-winning traditional tea shop and enjoy a delicious cream tea or sample one or more of their homemade cakes and scones.

They are open five days a week, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10am until 4pm, with both outdoor and indoor seating areas.

Harriets Cafe Tearooms

Harriets Cafe Tearooms is located on London Street in Norwich.

Enjoy breakfast, lunch or afternoon tea in Norwich city centre with one of their speciality teas, fresh sandwiches, teas and cakes, whilst absorbing the quintessentially English experience on offer.

The business is open Monday to Friday, 10:00am until 3:30pm, Saturday 9:30am to 4:00pm and Sunday 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Biddy's Tea Room

Biddy’s Tea Room, on Lower Goat Lane in Norwich, is an independent Victorian-inspired tea house, named after the owner's dog.

Customers can enjoy a quirky, relaxed setting with over 50 blends of tea and a selection of homemade cakes. They serve traditional Afternoon and High Teas, using their own produce.

It is open from May 29, Tuesday to Saturday 9.30am to 5pm.

Biddy's Tea Room in Lower Goat Lane. - Credit: Archant

Folly Tearoom

The Folly Tearoom is located at Hoppers Yard, Bull Street, in Holt.

The tearoom and its garden sit in a tranquil spot, where guests can unwind with a selection of afternoon teas, homemade cakes and treats.

Open Monday to Tuesday, 10am to 4pm, Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm and closed on Sundays.

Hatters Tea Shop

Hatters Tea Shop is a unique tea shop on Prince of Wales Road in Cromer.

They serve their own branded loose-leaf tea and a selection of home made sweet treats with traditional favourites such as scones, Victoria sponge and chocolate cake.

It is open Monday to Sunday, 9.30am until 4pm.

Hatters Tea Shop in Prince of Wales Road, Cromer. Picture: Hatters Tea Shop - Credit: Hatters Tea Shop

Whelk Coppers Tea Rooms

The tea rooms were established in 1992 and is still owned and run by the same family.

Cakes and scones are all homemade and baked in house by staff.

The business is located on the west promenade in Sheringham, just up from the fisherman's slope.

It is open daily, 8.30am until 5pm.

BridgeStones of Potter

BridgeStones of Potter, located yards away from Potter Heigham Bridge overlooking the Thurne, is a family-run business offering traditional, home cooked food.

They offer a selection of freshly baked cakes, homemade scones and a range of speciality teas.

The business is open seven days a week 8.45am until 5pm.