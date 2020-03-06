Two crashes causing rush hour delays for motorists on the A47

Motorists can expect delays on the A47 this morning following a couple of crashes.

A car and a van are believed to have been involved in a crash this morning (Friday, March 6) between Hockering and Honingham.

The incident has resulted in disruption with delays of up to 40 minutes if you are heading to Norwich from Tuddenham while there are also delays of about 30 minutes in the opposite direction.

Bus operator KonectBus has tweeted a warning to motorists to "avoid the area" because of heavy traffic following the crash.

It is believed there are severe delays of up to 40 mins to KonectBus services 7 and 8 and also a number of First Bus services due to the crash.

Meanwhile there has also been a crash near to the Pullover roundabout at King's Lynn on the A47.

The incidents come just a day after a crash involving a red Jaguar car and a Ford Transit van at about 7.44am yesterday on the single carriageway stretch of the A47 at Honingham and another crash at Thickthorn on the A47 last night.

