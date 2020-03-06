Search

Advanced search

Two crashes causing rush hour delays for motorists on the A47

PUBLISHED: 08:25 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:52 06 March 2020

xxx_a47_honingham_crash

xxx_a47_honingham_crash

Motorists can expect delays on the A47 this morning following a couple of crashes.

A car and a van are believed to have been involved in a crash this morning (Friday, March 6) between Hockering and Honingham.

The incident has resulted in disruption with delays of up to 40 minutes if you are heading to Norwich from Tuddenham while there are also delays of about 30 minutes in the opposite direction.

Bus operator KonectBus has tweeted a warning to motorists to "avoid the area" because of heavy traffic following the crash.

It is believed there are severe delays of up to 40 mins to KonectBus services 7 and 8 and also a number of First Bus services due to the crash.

Meanwhile there has also been a crash near to the Pullover roundabout at King's Lynn on the A47.

The incidents come just a day after a crash involving a red Jaguar car and a Ford Transit van at about 7.44am yesterday on the single carriageway stretch of the A47 at Honingham and another crash at Thickthorn on the A47 last night.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of woman in 20s found

Nightingale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Rush hour ‘carnage’ following lane closure on A47

Traffic built up following an incident on the A47 at Thickthorn. Picture: Sophie Kendall

Two crashes causing rush hour delays for motorists on the A47

xxx_a47_honingham_crash

Pub to hold fundraiser in aid of daughter of 25-year-old who died on the A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Two crashes causing rush hour delays for motorists on the A47

xxx_a47_honingham_crash

Couple who captured video of hounds mauling deer on hunt feel ‘threatened’ after dead badger left on drive

Two pensioners who exposed ‘illegal’ hunt practices say they feel threatened after a dead badger mysteriously appeared on their property. Photo: Margaret Langran

Search on for arsonists who trargeted lifeboat shed in Norfolk

Firefighters at scene following Caister Lifeboat shed fire. PIC: Caister Lifeboat Facebook.

Can you spot your child in our Norfolk School Winter Games gallery?

The start of the year three girls race at the Norfolk School Winter Games cross country event at Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24