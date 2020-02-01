Firefighters called to pair of early hours crashes

Firefighters were called to a crash on Bridge Road in Guist. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Firefighters were pressed into action following a pair of crashes in the early hours of the morning.

Two fire crews, both from Fakenham, were mobilised just after midnight on Saturday (February 1) after reports of a collision on Bridge Road in Guist, near Fakenham.

With none of the occupants needing to be freed from their vehicles, firefighters assisted with making the scene and vehicle safe.

Officers from Norfolk police were also at the scene.

Elsewhere, a single fire crew from North Walsham was called to Mundesley Road at around 1.50am this morning, following reports of a another crash.

Firefighters were, however, soon stood down when it transpired their services were not required.

There were no reports of any injuries as a result of either collision.