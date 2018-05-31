Search

Crashed lorry causes A1122 to be closed

PUBLISHED: 22:43 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:43 18 December 2019

Police have closed the A1122 while they clear the road of a crashed lorry. Photo: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A crashed lorry has closed the A1122 between Nordelph and Downham Market in west Norfolk.

Police officers are currently on the scene and asking people to people to avoid the road and use alternative routes.

On Twitter, King's Lynn police said: "Please follow diversions from either direction through Barroway Drove or find an alternative route."

The road is expected to be clear by midnight.

