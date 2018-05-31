Crashed lorry causes A1122 to be closed

Police have closed the A1122 while they clear the road of a crashed lorry. Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A crashed lorry has closed the A1122 between Nordelph and Downham Market in west Norfolk.

The A1122 between Nordelph and Downham Market is currently closed while we recover a crashed lorry. Please follow the diversions from either direction through Barroway Drove or find an alternative route. This should be clear around midnight. #DownhamSNT #Sgt108 pic.twitter.com/FA6jaSHA9b — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) December 18, 2019

Police officers are currently on the scene and asking people to people to avoid the road and use alternative routes.

On Twitter, King's Lynn police said: "Please follow diversions from either direction through Barroway Drove or find an alternative route."

The road is expected to be clear by midnight.