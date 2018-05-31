Crashed lorry causes A1122 to be closed
PUBLISHED: 22:43 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:43 18 December 2019
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
A crashed lorry has closed the A1122 between Nordelph and Downham Market in west Norfolk.
You may also want to watch:
Police officers are currently on the scene and asking people to people to avoid the road and use alternative routes.
On Twitter, King's Lynn police said: "Please follow diversions from either direction through Barroway Drove or find an alternative route."
The road is expected to be clear by midnight.
Comments have been disabled on this article.