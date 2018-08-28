Inquest opens into death of crash victim

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a Chedgrave woman who died in a crash in her father’s car.

Kelly Woodrow, 41, died on October 6 last year at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The inquest into her death was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, January 8.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Mrs Woodrow, of Farm Close, Chedgrave, was identified by her father, Roger Woodrow, at the hospital and she had died “following his vehicle leaving the carriageway”.

The medical cause of death was given as traumatic head injury due to a road traffic collision, due to ethanol intoxication.

The inquest was adjourned until June 26, 2019, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.