Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Inquest opens into death of crash victim

PUBLISHED: 10:23 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 08 January 2019

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a Chedgrave woman who died in a crash in her father’s car.

Kelly Woodrow, 41, died on October 6 last year at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The inquest into her death was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, January 8.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Mrs Woodrow, of Farm Close, Chedgrave, was identified by her father, Roger Woodrow, at the hospital and she had died “following his vehicle leaving the carriageway”.

The medical cause of death was given as traumatic head injury due to a road traffic collision, due to ethanol intoxication.

The inquest was adjourned until June 26, 2019, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Vintage cafe and pottery painting studio closes down

Fanny Annes in Long Melton

£1million earmarked to remove overhead power lines from picturesque valley

View across Tendring Hall Park near Stoke by Nayland after overhead power lines were removed and replaced with underground cables Picture: Dedham Vale AONB

Volunteers call for support to win maximum funding to maintain country park

The Long Melford Open Spaces group, pictured planting trees in Melford Country Park, are bidding for a cash funding boost Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Suffolk is building ‘far too many’ homes - which is claimed to be fuelling ageing population

Michael Gower said controversial housing developments, such as in Framlingham, had fuelled wars between planning authorities and communities Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Fugitive fraudster brought back to UK after being tracked down in Prague

Robert Zduniak, who fled during his trial has been tracked down in Prague Picture: HMRC

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

‘Don’t think this was a good idea’ - car with ladder sticking out of boot pulled over

The vehicle was stopped on the A47. Photo: Fenland Police

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Emergency services close rural road after crash

Police have closed off Mile Road near Bunwell following a two-vehicle crash. PHOTO: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists