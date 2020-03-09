Car on its roof after crash close to airport

A car has overturned after it was involved in a crash with another car close to Norwich Airport.

The incident happened on the B1150 North Walsham Road, close to the junctions with Crostwick Lane and Rackheath Lane in Spixworth.

Police were called to the scene at 3.15pm, while crews from the ambulance and fire services are also at the scene.

One of the cars came to rest on its roof after the crash, blocking part of the road and causing delays to traffic in the area.

Traffic is being diverted down Crostwick Lane.

More to follow.