Road accident causes delays on major road into city

A road accident is causing delays on the road between the city and North Walsham.

Emergency services were called to the B1150 Norwich Road/North Walsham Road at Horstead just after 8am today (Wednesday, October 10).

Norfolk Fire and Rescue sent crews from Sprowston and Earlham to assist the ambulance.

At 9.30am, the EDP's live traffic map was still showing traffic was heavy on the road south of Coltishall/Horstead.

More to follow.