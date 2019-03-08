Road accident causes delays on major road into city
PUBLISHED: 09:36 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 16 October 2019
Archant
A road accident is causing delays on the road between the city and North Walsham.
Emergency services were called to the B1150 Norwich Road/North Walsham Road at Horstead just after 8am today (Wednesday, October 10).
Norfolk Fire and Rescue sent crews from Sprowston and Earlham to assist the ambulance.
At 9.30am, the EDP's live traffic map was still showing traffic was heavy on the road south of Coltishall/Horstead.
More to follow.