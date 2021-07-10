Firefighters free people after crash shuts A47

Published: 11:09 AM July 10, 2021

Police closed the A47 after the crash near Necton. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Firefighters had to free people after a road crash on the A47 near Necton.

Crews from Dereham and Watton were called to the crash at just after 9.30am on Saturday (July 10).

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service firefighters made the scene safe and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release people from their vehicle.

Norfolk police closed the road in both directions between South Pickenham and Necton because of the crash, with diversions put in place.

Highways England confirmed that the road reopened at just after 10.50am.







