Search

Advanced search

Updated

Avoid the A11 warning from police after crash shuts road

28 December, 2019 - 13:54
The A11 between Wymondham and Thickthorn is closed after a crash. Photo: Norfolk Police

The A11 between Wymondham and Thickthorn is closed after a crash. Photo: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Drivers have been urged to avoid the A11 after the road was closed due to a crash.

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the Norwich bound carriageway near Ketteringham, between Wymondham and the Thickthorn roundabout.

Fire crews went to the scene at just after 12.30pm today (Saturday, December 28).

Firefighters from Hethersett, Earlham and Thetford attended.

They provided casualty care and made the scene safe, using granules to soak up a spill in the road.

Norfolk police tweeted: "Road is blocked due to a road traffic collision... if possible avoid area."

And South Norfolk police tweeted a picture of firefighters at the scene, adding: "Please take alternative route."

Shortly before 1.30pm officers tweeted to say the road had partially reopened and asked motorists to "please pass the RTC slowly".

Bus services, including services run by Konectbus and First, were affected by the delays.

Most Read

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year’s Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various

Wetherspoons submits licence application for new pub

Wetherspoons has submitted an licensing application for its new pub to be built in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

Flying Scotsman to come to Norfolk in 2020

The Flying Scotsman is heading to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in 2020. Pic: John Giles/PA Wire.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Wetherspoons submits licence application for new pub

Wetherspoons has submitted an licensing application for its new pub to be built in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Avoid the A11 warning from police after crash shuts road

The A11 between Wymondham and Thickthorn is closed after a crash. Photo: Norfolk Police

Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

Hotel has taken hundreds of bookings despite ceasing trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich person may have been one of quickest to return unwanted Christmas gift

A parcel return in Norwich at 7.43am on Christmas Day may have been one of the quickest unwanted present returns in the country. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists