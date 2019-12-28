Avoid the A11 warning from police after crash shuts road

The A11 between Wymondham and Thickthorn is closed after a crash. Photo: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Drivers have been urged to avoid the A11 after the road was closed due to a crash.

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the Norwich bound carriageway near Ketteringham, between Wymondham and the Thickthorn roundabout.

Fire crews went to the scene at just after 12.30pm today (Saturday, December 28).

Firefighters from Hethersett, Earlham and Thetford attended.

They provided casualty care and made the scene safe, using granules to soak up a spill in the road.

Norfolk police tweeted: "Road is blocked due to a road traffic collision... if possible avoid area."

And South Norfolk police tweeted a picture of firefighters at the scene, adding: "Please take alternative route."

Shortly before 1.30pm officers tweeted to say the road had partially reopened and asked motorists to "please pass the RTC slowly".

Bus services, including services run by Konectbus and First, were affected by the delays.