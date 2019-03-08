Police car crashes on A47

Aerial view of Postwick park and ride, Postwick Bridge and the Southern Bypass.

Part of the A47 has been closed following a crash involving a police car.

The collision happened around 5.15pm on the A47 Yarmouth bound carriageway, near the Postwick bridge.

Officers were attending a vehicle which had broken down when their car was involved in a collision with another vehicle, blocking the eastbound carriageway.

Police were called to the scene and closed one lane of the road.

Long delays have been reported.

More information to follow.

