Police car crashes on A47

PUBLISHED: 18:44 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 11 March 2019

Part of the A47 has been closed following a crash involving a police car.

The collision happened around 5.15pm on the A47 Yarmouth bound carriageway, near the Postwick bridge.

Officers were attending a vehicle which had broken down when their car was involved in a collision with another vehicle, blocking the eastbound carriageway.

Police were called to the scene and closed one lane of the road.

Long delays have been reported.

More information to follow.

Stay up to date with traffic news with our live traffic map.

