Police car crashes on A47
PUBLISHED: 18:44 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 11 March 2019
Part of the A47 has been closed following a crash involving a police car.
The collision happened around 5.15pm on the A47 Yarmouth bound carriageway, near the Postwick bridge.
Officers were attending a vehicle which had broken down when their car was involved in a collision with another vehicle, blocking the eastbound carriageway.
Police were called to the scene and closed one lane of the road.
Long delays have been reported.
More information to follow.
