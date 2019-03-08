Three-vehicle crash partially blocks A47 on edge of Norwich

The A47 was partially blocked after a crash involving three vehicles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A crash has partially blocked the A47 on the edge of Norwich.

Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle crash on the southern bypass, near the Thickthorn roundabout, at just before 9am on Wednesday (May 15).

The crash had blocked the westbound carriageway, although Norfolk police said one lane had now re-opened.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

Konectbus, which runs Norwich park and ride services, tweeted that the crash was causing a "small delay" to its services 501 and 502.

The Thickthorn incident followed a second crash on the A47 which led to the Acle Straight being closed.

That crash happened about a mile away from the Vauxhall Holiday Park at just after 7.30am.

The air ambulance and an ambulance crew went to the scene, with the motorcyclist injured.

The road was closed in both directions, blocked at the Acle and Vauxhall roundabouts, while emergency services attended, but had reopened at 9.15am.