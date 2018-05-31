Two seriously injured in crash

Police said two people suffered serious injuries and had been taken to hospital Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

Two people have suffered serious injuries in a collision involving two cars.

Police say a BMW and a Toyota collided on Walton Road at East Winch, near King’s Lynn, at around 7.10am today.

Paramedics and firefighters also attended the scene and the road was closed at the junction with the A47. The air ambulance also attended.

A spokesman said two people suffered serious injuries, which were not believed to be life threatening, and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers remain at the scene and await recovery for both vehicles.