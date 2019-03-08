Fourth crash in six hours on A47

A car ended up in a ditch on the A47 at Colney. Photo: NARS NARS

A car has ended up in a ditch on the A47 - the fourth crash on the road today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A car ended up in a ditch on the A47 at Colney. Photo: Sgt Chris Harris A car ended up in a ditch on the A47 at Colney. Photo: Sgt Chris Harris

Police were called at around 12.30pm to the stretch of road at Colney, westbound, where a Vauxhall Corsa had left the road at the B1108 slip road.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said the car had ended up in a ditch but it did not appear that the woman driver had any major injuries.

Fire crews from Hethersett, Wymondham and Sprowston were also on the scene, where crews used heavy rescue equipment to release the driver before she was handed over the ambulance service.

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) was also on the scene.

The crash was the fourth on the A47 today, plus tailbacks caused by a shed load.

There were long delays and five mile tailbacks this morning after police were called to a four-vehicle crash at 7.18am near the Postwick junction.

The sliproad Dereham-bound had to close, and one person had minor injuries.

Sergeant Chris Harris, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “Flabbergasted to see a passing driver taking photos as they drove past the RTC. Not only is this against the law, dangerous and puts [officers] at risk, it’s also very disrespectful to all those involved. You will be reported.”

The road reopened shortly after 9am.

But there were also delays on the A47 between A146 and A140 westbound due to a shed load, and near Hockering where there was a crash between a silver van and black Mercedes at around 8.30am.

No injuries were suffered and recovery attended the scene. The road was cleared by around 9:45am.

A car had also left the A47 and gone onto the verge between Longwater and Easton, Dereham-bound, with police directing traffic.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel information via our live traffic map.