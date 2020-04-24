Man taken to hospital after car rolled into ditch close to Thickthorn roundabout

The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Highways England Highways England

One lane of the A11 was closed after a car rolled into a ditch close to the junction with the A47 at the Thickthorn roundabout.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police said they were called to the scene at 1.05pm to reports of a car having left the road.

The car was travelling along the northbound carriageway towards Norwich when it left the road and rolled into a ditch.

You may also want to watch:

There were no reported injuries, though the man driving the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

With little traffic on the roads amid the coronavirus lockdown, there were no severe delays or queues caused by the accident.

All lanes are now open as of 3pm.

For up-to-date information about the county’s roads, visit our live traffic map.