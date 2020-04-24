Search

Man taken to hospital after car rolled into ditch close to Thickthorn roundabout

PUBLISHED: 15:15 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 24 April 2020

The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Highways England

The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Highways England

Highways England

One lane of the A11 was closed after a car rolled into a ditch close to the junction with the A47 at the Thickthorn roundabout.

Police said they were called to the scene at 1.05pm to reports of a car having left the road.

The car was travelling along the northbound carriageway towards Norwich when it left the road and rolled into a ditch.

There were no reported injuries, though the man driving the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

With little traffic on the roads amid the coronavirus lockdown, there were no severe delays or queues caused by the accident.

All lanes are now open as of 3pm.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our live traffic map.

Topic Tags:

