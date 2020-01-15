Search

Advanced search

Updated

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

PUBLISHED: 08:56 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 15 January 2020

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A woman was arrested after four vehicles were involved in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road.

The crash happened on the road, also known as the Broadland Northway, at just after 6pm last night (Tuesday, January 14).

A Citroen, a Kia and a Peugeot were three of the vehicles involved in the initial crash, with a fourth vehicle caught up in the aftermath.

Police said it happened on the stretch of road between the airport and Spixworth, causing long queues at the Buxton Road roundabout.

Three fire crews went to the scene - two from Earlham and one from Sprowston.

Firefighters made the scene safe, while police and ambulance attended.

Norfolk police said a woman was arrested for failing to provide a specimen.

A woman was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by ambulance, although it is understood that was precautionary, rather than because of a serious injury.

MORE: Revealed: where crashes have happened on the NDR

Most Read

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Almost 500 left without power as high winds batter Norfolk

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Almost 500 left without power as high winds batter Norfolk

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Mid Norfolk Cross Country trials: Can you spot your child in our photo gallery?

Neatherd High School in Dereham hosted the mid Norfolk cross-country trials. Six schools were involved: Neatherd, Northgate High, Wayland Academy, Iceni Academy, Litcham High and Attleborough High. Picture: MARION BROUGHTON

Delays on A47 after reports of two collisions

There are delays on the A47 between Dereham and Norwich following two crashes. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists