Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A woman was arrested after four vehicles were involved in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened on the road, also known as the Broadland Northway, at just after 6pm last night (Tuesday, January 14).

A Citroen, a Kia and a Peugeot were three of the vehicles involved in the initial crash, with a fourth vehicle caught up in the aftermath.

Police said it happened on the stretch of road between the airport and Spixworth, causing long queues at the Buxton Road roundabout.

Three fire crews went to the scene - two from Earlham and one from Sprowston.

Firefighters made the scene safe, while police and ambulance attended.

Norfolk police said a woman was arrested for failing to provide a specimen.

A woman was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by ambulance, although it is understood that was precautionary, rather than because of a serious injury.

MORE: Revealed: where crashes have happened on the NDR