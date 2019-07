Emergency services called to B1108 crash

Norwich Road in Hingham. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

Emergency services were called to a crash near Hingham in the early hours.

Fire crews from Hingham and Attleborough went to the crash, on the B1108 Norwich Road at just after 3.30am on Sunday, July 21.

Crews made the scene safe and helped the ambulance service.