Car crashes into central reservation of NDR

A car crashed into the central reservation of the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Drivers faced delays while emergency services dealt with a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road.

Police were called to the road, near the North Walsham Road roundabout, at just after 3.20pm on Monday, November 25.

A BMW had crashed into the central reservation, with debris left in the road in the westbound carriageway.

However, police said a recovery vehicle had gone to the scene and the vehicle had been moved away by 4.12pm.

As reported, a safety audit on the £205m road showed that the accident rate on the road is high, although the severity of the crashes is low.

Norfolk County Council has already spent £130,000 to make improvements to roundabouts, but will soon make more changes.

Temporary screening, to reduce dazzling, will be put up on the Wroxham Road roundabout and extra chevrons will be added on the approach to that and the North Walsham Road roundabout.

Changes will also be made at the airport roundabout to slow down drivers.

The cost of work and when it will be done, is yet to be revealed.