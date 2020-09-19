Emergency services called after North Walsham Road crash
PUBLISHED: 07:10 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:10 19 September 2020
Google Street View
Emergency services were called after a crash on a road between Norwich and Coltishall.
The crash happened on North Walsham Road near Crostwick at just before 9.30pm on Friday (September 19).
Firefighters from Sprowston and Earlham attended and made the scene safe.
• You can view our live traffic map here.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.