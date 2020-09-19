Emergency services called after North Walsham Road crash

Firefighters were called to a crash on the North Walsham Road at Crostwick. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

Emergency services were called after a crash on a road between Norwich and Coltishall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened on North Walsham Road near Crostwick at just before 9.30pm on Friday (September 19).

Firefighters from Sprowston and Earlham attended and made the scene safe.

• You can view our live traffic map here.