Emergency services called to crash near Swaffham

Emergency service were called to a crash near Swaffham this afternoon.

It happened on Downham Road at around 3.35pm.

Paramedics were on the scene, as well as a fire crew from Swaffham.

No one was trapped and a Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said they were just there to assist the police, and make a vehicle and the surrounding area safe.