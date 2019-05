Road closed as emergency services deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS NARS

A road has been closed in Bowthorpe, Norwich, while emergency services deal with a crash.

It happened at around 2pm on Dereham Road.

The road has been closed, and diversions are in place.

Ambulance crews are on scene, as well as critical care support from the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS).

- More to follow.