Crash on Norfolk road

Three fire crews have been sent to a crash on a road.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash on the A1067 / Dereham Road junction at around 5.39pm this evening (Monday, November 26).

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

A fire crew from Earlham and two crews from Dereham are working to cut people free from vehicles.

