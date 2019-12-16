Car crashes into ditch on main road
PUBLISHED: 09:37 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 16 December 2019
Emergency services have been on scene for more then two hours after a car crashed into a ditch.
An ambulance was mobilised just after 7am this morning following reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B1535 in East Tuddenham.
Norfolk police and fire crews were also subsequently sent to the scene, where the vehicle was found to have gone into a ditch.
It is not yet known whether any injuries have been sustained.
A spokesman from the ambulance service said: "We were called at 7.01am with reports of a collision on the B1535, East Tuddenham.
"We sent one ambulance, which is still at the scene."
