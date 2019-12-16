Car crashes into ditch on main road

Emergency services have been on scene for more then two hours after a car crashed into a ditch.

An ambulance was mobilised just after 7am this morning following reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B1535 in East Tuddenham.

Norfolk police and fire crews were also subsequently sent to the scene, where the vehicle was found to have gone into a ditch.

It is not yet known whether any injuries have been sustained.

A spokesman from the ambulance service said: "We were called at 7.01am with reports of a collision on the B1535, East Tuddenham.

"We sent one ambulance, which is still at the scene."

More to follow.

