Drivers warned to avoid area after crash blocks road

PUBLISHED: 12:55 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 01 June 2019

Drivers have been warned to avoid the B1354 near Thursford after a road accident. Picture: GOOGLE.

Drivers are being warned to avoid a north Norfolk road after a crash has blocked the road.

Officers from Norfolk police took to Twitter to warn other road users who may be travelling on the B1354 near Thursford, between Fakenham and Holt.

Drivers have been told to avoid the area and find alternative routes because the road is blocked and delays are expected.

There are no more details at this time.

