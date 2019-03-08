Drivers warned to avoid area after crash blocks road

Drivers have been warned to avoid the B1354 near Thursford after a road accident. Picture: GOOGLE. Archant

Drivers are being warned to avoid a north Norfolk road after a crash has blocked the road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Norfolk police took to Twitter to warn other road users who may be travelling on the B1354 near Thursford, between Fakenham and Holt.

Drivers have been told to avoid the area and find alternative routes because the road is blocked and delays are expected.

There are no more details at this time.