Published: 7:32 PM June 12, 2021

The B1150 North Walsham Road, between Coltishall and Sco Ruston, had to be closed - Credit: Archant

A road has been forced to close following a crash in north Norfolk.

Police are currently on scene at the B1150 North Walsham Road, between Coltishall and Sco Ruston.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

A crew from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust has also been called.

There are no other details at this time.