News

Road closed and drivers urged to avoid area following crash

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 7:32 PM June 12, 2021   
Police-accident-2

The B1150 North Walsham Road, between Coltishall and Sco Ruston, had to be closed - Credit: Archant

A road has been forced to close following a crash in north Norfolk. 

Police are currently on scene at the B1150 North Walsham Road, between Coltishall and Sco Ruston. 

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible. 

A crew from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust has also been called.

There are no other details at this time. 

Norfolk Police
North Walsham News
North Norfolk News

