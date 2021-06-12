Road closed and drivers urged to avoid area following crash
Published: 7:32 PM June 12, 2021
A road has been forced to close following a crash in north Norfolk.
Police are currently on scene at the B1150 North Walsham Road, between Coltishall and Sco Ruston.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible.
A crew from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust has also been called.
There are no other details at this time.
