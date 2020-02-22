Road completely blocked 'for some time' following crash

Drivers are being asked to avoid a busy north Norfolk road following a crash.

Officers from Norfolk police have closed the B1149 Norwich Road headed towards Holt, near Edgefield.

The road is completely blocked both ways and will be "for some time".

Norfolk police took to Twitter to advise road users that Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) were also on scene.

A tweet read: "@NSRAPT are on scene dealing with a road traffic collision at the B1149 Holt Road, near Edgefield. The carriageway is completely

blocked and likely to be so for some time. Police are advising the public to avoid the area at this time and seek alternative routes #norfolksroads."

