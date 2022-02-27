B1105 near Wells reopens after crash involving three cars and two motorcycles
Published: 6:08 PM February 27, 2022
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A road was closed for more than four hours after a crash in which a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries
The B1105 at Egmere, south of Wells, was shut after a collision involving three cars and two motorcycles.
One rider was airlifted to hospital with what were described as suspected serious injuries.
Drivers were warned to avoid the area as emergency services dealt with the incident, which happened just before 12-noon near the crossroads with Egmere Road and Walsingham Road.
They included fire crews from Kings Lynn, Fakenham, Hunstanton and Sheringham, who helped to make the scene safe.
Police began reopening the road just after 4pm, when vehicles were removed from the scene on three recovery trucks.