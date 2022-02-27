B1105 near Wells reopens after crash involving three cars and two motorcycles

The B1105 at Egmere, near Wells, was closed for four hours after the crash, which happened just before noon on Sunday - Credit: Chris Bishop

A road was closed for more than four hours after a crash in which a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries

The B1105 at Egmere, south of Wells, was shut after a collision involving three cars and two motorcycles.

Police at the scene of the serious collision which happened on the B1105 at Egmere, near Wells, on Sunday - Credit: Chris Bishop

One rider was airlifted to hospital with what were described as suspected serious injuries.

Drivers were warned to avoid the area as emergency services dealt with the incident, which happened just before 12-noon near the crossroads with Egmere Road and Walsingham Road.

The B1105 reopens after vehicles involved in the crash at Egmere, near Wells, have been recovered - Credit: Chris Bishop

They included fire crews from Kings Lynn, Fakenham, Hunstanton and Sheringham, who helped to make the scene safe.

Police began reopening the road just after 4pm, when vehicles were removed from the scene on three recovery trucks.



