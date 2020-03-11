Search

Advanced search

Updated

Crash blocks part of A47

PUBLISHED: 08:14 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:20 11 March 2020

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Archant

A crash on the A47 is causing lengthy delays for drivers heading towards Norwich this morning (Wednesday, March 11).

There are reports the East Anglian Air Ambulance has gone to the crash, on the city-bound carriageway between Barnham Broom and Weston Longville.

There are long tailbacks, with emergency services dealing with the crash.

First Buses tweeted that its Excel service would be delayed and diverted via Mattishall, where necessary, due to the 'serious' crash.

And Konectbus tweeted that was experiencing delays to its route 8 service because of the crash.

More to follow.

You can visit our live traffic map here.

Most Read

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Man cleared of killing teen following fight over broken wing mirror

Liam Russell appearing at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: East Anglia News Service

Family puts popular snooker and pool club up for sale

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

Coronavirus: Ignore social media ‘fake news’ says school where teacher has been tested

A teacher at Flegg High Ormiston Academy has been tested for coronavirus after a trip to Italy. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Owner of Baby Buddha splits restaurant in half to sell

Yuk-Sun or 'Sonny' Ngai, ready to steam their renowned dumplings at Baby Buddha. Pic: Denise Bradley

Campaigners call for bus lane to be open to all traffic

Jeremy King who has started a petition to open the bus lane between Earlham Green Lane and Clover Hill Road to all traffic, with supporters Mary Hill, left, and Kerry Jones. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Susan Long murder: Fresh appeal made 50 years after teen’s death

Susan Long's murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24