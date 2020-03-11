Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google Archant

A crash on the A47 is causing lengthy delays for drivers heading towards Norwich this morning (Wednesday, March 11).

There are reports the East Anglian Air Ambulance has gone to the crash, on the city-bound carriageway between Barnham Broom and Weston Longville.

There are long tailbacks, with emergency services dealing with the crash.

First Buses tweeted that its Excel service would be delayed and diverted via Mattishall, where necessary, due to the 'serious' crash.

And Konectbus tweeted that was experiencing delays to its route 8 service because of the crash.

More to follow.

