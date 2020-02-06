Car crashes into A47 central reservation
PUBLISHED: 22:39 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 22:39 06 February 2020
Archant
A crash has blocked one lane of the A47.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to reports of a crash on the A140 Keswick junction at 9.11pm.
A car crashed into the central reservation and one lane of the dual carriageway has been blocked.
You may also want to watch:
Norfolk police said no one was injured as the driver got out of the vehicle and was deemed fine at the scene.
They added debris needed to be cleared.
Crews from Acle and Hethersett attended to clear a minor spillage.
For live travel updates click here