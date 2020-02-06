Search

Car crashes into A47 central reservation

PUBLISHED: 22:39 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 22:39 06 February 2020

A car has hit the central reservation on the A47 near Keswick. Picture: Google Maps

A crash has blocked one lane of the A47.

Police, fire and ambulance responded to reports of a crash on the A140 Keswick junction at 9.11pm.

A car crashed into the central reservation and one lane of the dual carriageway has been blocked.

Norfolk police said no one was injured as the driver got out of the vehicle and was deemed fine at the scene.

They added debris needed to be cleared.

Crews from Acle and Hethersett attended to clear a minor spillage.

For live travel updates click here

