Part of A47 closed after crash

PUBLISHED: 17:19 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 24 November 2019

The Acle Straight has been closed following a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The Acle Straight has been closed following a crash.

Emergency services were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A47 near the entrance of Britannia Farm in Berney Arms near Great Yarmouth at around 4.19pm today (Sunday, November 24).

Two fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston are on the scene as well as ambulance and police.

A person has been cut free from a vehicle.

The Acle Straight A47 has been shut and diversions have been put in place at Acle and Great Yarmouth.

In a tweet, Norfolk Police said: "#A47 Acle Straight is CLOSED due to an RTC - we are on scene dealing. Diversions are in place at Acle and Great Yarmouth. #norfolkroads @Norfolkfire @NSRAPT"

