Crash on A47 between lorry and car causes rush hour disruption for motorists in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:42 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:42 05 February 2019

File picture of the A47 near Thickthorn where there has been a crash. Picture: Denise Bradley

Motorists are facing rush hour disruption this evening following a crash between a car and a lorry on the A47 in Norwich.

A still image of the live traffic map at 6.20pm on Tuesday, February 5. Picture: Google mapsA still image of the live traffic map at 6.20pm on Tuesday, February 5. Picture: Google maps

The crash, between a Mercedes car and a lorry, happened at Thickthorn on Tuesday (February 5) afternoon and is less than half a mile from a pile up involving half a dozen cars on the A47 yesterday (Monday, February 4) evening which caused traffic to come to a standstill.

A spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room said there were no injuries following the incident which happened just before 6pm near to the lights at Thickthorn.

He said the car was stuck on the A11 while the lorry had been on the roundabout heading towards Hethersett.

There was some wreckage in the carriageway following the incident but that has been cleared.

The lorry is off the road but police are still awaiting recovery of the car.

The crash resulted in significant traffic disruption, including on bus routes with Konectbus tweeting that there is disruption to route 8/6/X6/50/50A/5A due to the incident at Thickthorn and traffic being diverted on to Newmarket Road.

Norwich Park and Ride have also said the incident has caused disruption to route 501 with traffic having to divert down Newmarket Road.

The bus companies have warned delays are likely and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Check our live travel map www.edp24.co.uk/motoring/live-traffic-map

