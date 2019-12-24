Driver in serious condition after A47 crash

The scene of the collision on the A47 at Tilney, in which one person suffered serious injuries

A man in his 70s remains in hospital in what is described as a serious condition after a collision involving three vehicles.

An air ambulance leaves the scene of the crash on the A47 near King's Lynn

The crash, which happened on the A47 at Tilney All Saints, near King's Lynn yesterday, involved a white Kia Picanto, a blue Ford Transit van and a grey BMW car.

Police said the Picanto and the Transit collided, while the BMW was hit by debris.

The driver of the Kia, a man in his 70s, was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge.

The road was closed in both directions for more than four hours after the crash, which happened on the Lynn-bound carriagway just before 11am.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact PC Luke Heffer, at the Swaffham roads policing unit, on 101, quoting reference 131 of December 23.