Police warn drivers to switch their lights on after A47 crash

Published: 1:26 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 2:15 PM December 3, 2020

Police have closed one lane of the A47 near King's Lynn after a collision. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police at the scene of a collision have warned drivers to switch their headlights on in today's wet conditions.

Officers have been dealing with the incident on the A47 at Terrington St John, South of King's Lynn.

One person suffered minor injuries in the collision, which involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Ford Transit van.

An ambulance spokesman said: "We responded to an emergency call shortly before 12.20pm regarding an incident on the A47. We sent one ambulance to the scene and treated a patient for minor injuries."

One lane of the dual carriageway was temporarily blocked. Vehicles have now been recovered. Conditions on the road remain wet, with rain and spray affecting visibility.

One officer tweeted: "We are seeing numerous vehicles driving without lights on in the rain. Please remember drive to conditions and Lights on, wipers on."

