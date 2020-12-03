News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Police warn drivers to switch their lights on after A47 crash

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:26 PM December 3, 2020    Updated: 2:15 PM December 3, 2020
A47 crashed

Police have closed one lane of the A47 near King's Lynn after a collision. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police at the scene of a collision have warned drivers to switch their headlights on in today's wet conditions.

Officers have been dealing with the incident on the A47 at Terrington St John, South of King's Lynn.

One person suffered minor injuries in the collision, which involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Ford Transit van.

An ambulance spokesman said: "We responded to an emergency call shortly before 12.20pm regarding an incident on the A47. We sent one ambulance to the scene and treated a patient for minor injuries."

One lane of the dual carriageway was temporarily blocked. Vehicles have now been recovered. Conditions on the road remain wet, with rain and spray affecting visibility.

You may also want to watch:

One officer tweeted: "We are seeing numerous vehicles driving without lights on in the rain. Please remember drive to conditions and Lights on, wipers on."

For the latest on our region's roads, click here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Part of A47 closed after crash between pedestrian and lorry
  2. 2 Talented 24-year-old opens new bakery in village
  3. 3 Never mind Santa's sleigh... how about a Christmas combine harvester?
  1. 4 'It feels like Christmas': Shoppers return to city as lockdown lifts
  2. 5 I don't watch Strictly but I'm in love with 'beacon of hope' Bill Bailey
  3. 6 Dead sperm whale washes up on Norfolk coast
  4. 7 'False start' for restaurants as some stay closed after lockdown
  5. 8 'We've lost £300,000': Bar owner slams £1,000 grant 'insult'
  6. 9 'More substantial than a Scotch egg': Pub creates the 'Botched egg'
  7. 10 Busy petrol station on A140 closes due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Wild

Major boost for £100m campaign to reintroduce rail travel between two...

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

How close is Norfolk to tier 1?

Ruth Lawes

person

Man jailed for seven years over coercive behaviour which left victim...

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Nine Norfolk schools closed or partly shut due to Covid-19 cases

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus