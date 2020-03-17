Two seriously injured after car hits traffic light

The crash happened on the A148 Grimston Road, at South Wootton Picture: Google Archant

Two people have suffered serious injuries after a car collided with a traffic light.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened in South Wootton, on the outskirts of King’s Lynn, last night.

They say a blue Mini Cooper was travelling along the A148 Grimston Road at approximately 8.05pm when it was in a collision with a traffic light at a pedestrian crossing near the Woodlands residential home.

Two occupants in in the car were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn with serious injuries.

Anyone saw the collision, has dashcam footage, or witnessed the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the incident, should contact PC James Lister at Swaffham Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 422 of Monday, March 16.