Motorists warned to avoid A-road after crash

PUBLISHED: 17:01 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 20 October 2019

Motorists are facing a diversion after a crash on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

Motorists are facing delays on a Norfolk A-road after a crash.

The A143 is closed between Thorpe Abbotts and Brockdish, near Needham, after a crash between two cars at the junction with The Street.

Police are on the scene and a diversion has been put in place.

Officers were called at about 3.50pm on Sunday, October 20 and are warning motorists to avoid the area as the road will be closed for some time.

The fire service and ambulance were also called.

On Twitter South Norfolk Police said: "A143 is closed between Thorpe abbotts and Brockdish.

"Diversion is through Thorpe Abbotts, Brockdish and Needham. You can rejoin the A143 at the Needham roundabout.

"Please find alternative routes it will be closed for some time."

Check live traffic before you travel with the EDP Live Traffic Map.

