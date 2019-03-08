Emergency services called to crash on A143

Firefighters were called to a crash on the A143 at Haddiscoe. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Emergency services were called after a crash near Haddiscoe.

The crash, on the A143, happened at just after 3.10am on Wednesday, October 16.

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston joined the technical rescue unit from Carrow in Norwich at the scene.

Fire crews helped to make the vehicle which had been involved in the crash safe and assisted the police.

