Car involved in crash which partially blocked A140 near Norwich
PUBLISHED: 08:29 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 10 July 2019
Google Street View
A road was partially blocked after a car was involved in a crash.
You may also want to watch:
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the A140 Ipswich Road, near the Harford Bridge roundabout, at just after 6.20am today (Wednesday, July 10).
The vehicle was recovered and the road cleared by just after 7.30am.
Comments have been disabled on this article.