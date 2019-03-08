Search

Car involved in crash which partially blocked A140 near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:29 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 10 July 2019

Emergency services were called to a crash at the Harford Bridge roundabout. Pic: Google Street View.

A road was partially blocked after a car was involved in a crash.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the A140 Ipswich Road, near the Harford Bridge roundabout, at just after 6.20am today (Wednesday, July 10).

The vehicle was recovered and the road cleared by just after 7.30am.

