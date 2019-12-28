Person freed from car by firefighters after crash

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A1151 Wroxham Road near Rackheath. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

A person had to be released from their car by firefighters after a crash.

Emergency services were called to the A1151 Wroxham Road near Rackheath at just after 9.20am today (Saturday, December 28).

A silver Toyota had been involved in a crash. No other vehicles were involved.

The East of England Ambulance Service attended and contacted Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews from Sprowston and Wroxham went to the scene and used hydraulic rescue equipment to free a casualty from the vehicle. They then made the vehicle and surrounding area safe.

It is not yet known how seriously the person was hurt.

Norfolk police also attended, with the road blocked during the wait for the vehicle to be recovered.