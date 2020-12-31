Hamper thanks for police after officers deal with crash at junction
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Police returned from dealing with a car crash to find a surprise waiting for them at the station - a box of goodies from a nearby supermarket.
Officers from Downham Market were called out to a collision at the junction of the main A1122 and Lady Drove, on the outskirts of the town, on Wednesday afternoon.
They were joined by firefighters who helped free casualties and the ambulance service.
When they got back to the police station, they found a box from staff at the nearby Morrisons supermarket packed with chocolate, cakes, sweets, mince pies, tea and coffee.
One tweeted: "Officers returning from a frosty road traffic collision were met with this on the doorstep. Thank you Morrisons, that’s incredibly generous."
They later added: "All three emergency services busy this Christmas and New Year with collisions. Please be careful on the roads, 2020 has taken too many loved ones as it is."
