Hamper thanks for police after officers deal with crash at junction

Published: 11:51 AM December 31, 2020

Officers found a Christmas hamper on the doorstep at Downham Market police station after dealing with a crash - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police returned from dealing with a car crash to find a surprise waiting for them at the station - a box of goodies from a nearby supermarket.

Officers from Downham Market were called out to a collision at the junction of the main A1122 and Lady Drove, on the outskirts of the town, on Wednesday afternoon.

They were joined by firefighters who helped free casualties and the ambulance service.

All three emergency services were called to the crash at the junction of Lady Drove and the A1122 near Downham Market - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

When they got back to the police station, they found a box from staff at the nearby Morrisons supermarket packed with chocolate, cakes, sweets, mince pies, tea and coffee.

One tweeted: "Officers returning from a frosty road traffic collision were met with this on the doorstep. Thank you Morrisons, that’s incredibly generous."

They later added: "All three emergency services busy this Christmas and New Year with collisions. Please be careful on the roads, 2020 has taken too many loved ones as it is."